President Dina Boluarte’s Brother and Lawyer Are Arrested

The Judicial Branch of Peru ordered this Friday the preliminary arrest for ten days of Nicanor Boluarte, brother of the de facto president Dina Boluarte, for leading an alleged criminal organization and influence peddling at the State’s expense.

The court decision involves the lawyer of the appointed head of state, Mateo Castañeda, and eight other investigated by the president’s brother for the so-called "Los Waykis en La Sombra" case.

According to reports, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a raid on 26 homes and also arranges the lifting of the secrecy of communications in order to visualize and extract information from their mobile phones, tablets, computers, laptops, USB’s and 22 external hard drives researched. The PNP began the operation for the arrests around 06H30 local time (11H30 UTC) in different parts of Lima, police action that is still underway.

The operation has been called "Los Waykis en La Sombra", referring to the Quechua word that designates the word friend and that Boluarte used to refer to the governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima.

This official was the person who, both parties have confirmed, lent several luxury watches of the Rolex brand to Boluarte, a case in which the Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to the president and the governor for corruption and bribery.

#Perú 22 personas formaban parte de la Organización Criminal "Los waykis en la sombra" que encabezaba el hermano de la Pdta. Dina Boluarte.

Se los acusa de organización criminal y de tráfico influencias@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/DgPbgJbBgG — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) May 10, 2024 The text reads,

22 people were part of the Criminal Organization "Los waykis en lashadow" headed by the Pdta's brother. Dina Boluarte. They are accused of criminal organization and influence peddling

The judicial document that launched this Friday’s operation, released by local media, includes the search of 22 people.

It considers the registration, reading, viewing and extraction of information from cell phones, CPUs, laptops, tablets and other electronic equipment, as well as the lifting of banking secrecy and tax reserve, according to media.

The Special Task Force of Prosecutors against the Corruption of Power (Eficcop), points out Nicanor Boluarte of using illicit influences for the designation of subprefects and the collection of signatures in membership cards for the registration of the political party Ciudadanos por el Perú.

The prefects and sub-prefects are representatives of the Executive in the different regions of Peru. They are considered trustworthy administrative positions and are appointed by the Minister of the Interior and the President.

The Ministry of the Interior decided on Thursday night the dismantling of the unit of the National Police that is responsible for supporting the Eficcop, a tax group that investigates exclusively cases of senior officials.

By a ministerial resolution, the Boluarte government nullified the previous ministerial resolution created by this specialized group by claiming "duplication of functions" with other divisions.