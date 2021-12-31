President Diaz-Canel Sent Congratulations to Cubans on New Year

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the Cuban people on the New Year and encouraged the people to celebrate 2021's victories with responsibilities.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuba's President, congratulated the Cuban people on Friday on the eve of the New Year, encouraging them to celebrate with responsibility 2021's victories.

“On behalf of Army General Raul Castro Ruz, of our historic combatants, of our Government team and our Party, I embrace you and ask you to take care of yourselves and take care of yours. The Homeland needs everyone,” posted the president on his social media.

In the message, the President makes reference to the great challenge the country is facing, saying that the economic recovery “will only be possible if we keep Covid-19 at bay and take advantage of everything that the country has transformed in search of efficiency.”

He continued to say that “nobody knows what it (2022) will be like. Personally, there is only one certainty that accompanies me: each and everyone together can do better.”

#FidelPorSiempre: "Este pueblo, que ha trazado su destino y lo llevará adelante, no se inmuta, ni se asusta, ni siquiera renuncia a su alegría, y ríe; ni siquiera abandona su tradicional emoción, más grande, por cuanto el nuevo año es también un nuevo año de la Revolución". pic.twitter.com/3uHRIWTkae — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) December 31, 2021

FidelPorSiempre: "These people, which have mapped out its destiny and will carry it forward, are unperturbed, nor scared, do not even renounce their joy, and laugh; do not abandon their traditions, greater emotions, because the new year is also a new year of the Revolution ".

He noted that there are no signs of the ending of the U.S blockade to Cuba, so he called to work with our own forces.

He expressed, “2021 ends. A year of losses and hard learnings, but also of victories. Together with my family, I want to send a hug to all of you, inviting you to embark on the New Year’s journey together, with optimism and joy.”

To conclude his message, he called on Cubans to shout together “the joy that brought us here.”