President Biden Talks to Nation About Omicron

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave statements about the fast-spreading of Omicron and the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by this new strain.

The number of infected in the country exceeds a million cases registered in the past 24 hours. After the U.S. President and Vice president met with the White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials, they addressed the nation, given the record number of COVID cases registered last week caused by the Omicron strain.

During the live broadcast, the U.S. president called, once again, for the people to get vaccinated and boosted, saying there's "no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated."

"We have in hand all the vaccines we need to get every American fully vaccinated, including the booster shot; there's no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated, so we need to make more progress," he stated during his intervention.

New: Today, @POTUS will announce that the Biden-Harris Administration will double our order of Pfizer treatment courses from 10M to 20M doses.



These pills will be delivered in the coming months and have been shown to dramatically decrease hospitalization and death from COVID-19. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 4, 2022

“There’s a lot to be hopeful for in 2022,” he declared. “For God’s sake, please take advantage of what’s available. The last two weeks, we set up federal testing sites all over the country, and we’re adding more each and every day,” Biden noted.

“Folks, I know we’re all tired and frustrated by the pandemic. We’re going to get through this. We have the tools to protect people from severe illness from Omicron if people use the tools,” concluded the mandatory.