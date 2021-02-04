President Biden Softens Trump's Immigration Policy

Through executive decrees, Joe Biden's administration takes the first steps towards a reform of the current immigration system.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued orders to reverse the anti-immigrant agenda of Donald Trump's administration (2017-2021).

The new rules aim to achieve a "fair, safe, and orderly immigration system that keeps families together," said a White House official, as reported by EFE.

One of the orders stops children's separation from their parents and creates a task force whose mission will be to reunite migrant children with their families.

Other orders seek to facilitate the asylum process for people in instability, violence and economic insecurity situations, which is something that could benefit Central American migrants.

The Biden administration is expected to present a bill for a comprehensive reform of the immigration system. If its initiative is approved by Congress, it could help millions of immigrants to regularize their situation in the country.

The U.S. President also recently eliminated the Muslim travel ban, maintained the defense of "dreamers" against deportation, and ordered a halt to the construction of the wall in the U.S.-Mexico border.

While he promised to curb Trump's anti-immigrant policies, several of his first executive orders are limited only to review the measures of the previous administration.