Preparations Continue for the Biden-Putin Summit

Despite its diplomatic statements, the U.S. keeps sanctions on 13 vessels that would be involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On Monday, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev met in Geneva to improve relations between their countries ahead of the summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

They stated that the normalization of bilateral relations would benefit their countries and contribute to global "predictability" and "stability".

Both officials also expressed confidence in the possibility of finding "mutually acceptable solutions" in several areas.

While Sullivan and Patrushev described their meeting similarly, the White House was the only one to view it as an "important step" in preparation for the Biden-Putin summit.

In April, Biden proposed to Putin to hold a meeting in a third country shortly. Last week, the top diplomatic representatives of both nations Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov met in Iceland to prepare for the presidential summit, which would be the first high-level meeting since July 2018.

Biden and Putin are expected to meet in a European city such as Geneva, Reykjavik, or Vienna. On Monday, the Swiss outlet Tages-Anzeiger assured that the summit will be held in Geneva in the coming weeks, but neither Washington nor Moscow has yet given official details of the meeting.

