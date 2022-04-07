Potential Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan- Provocation Against China

In response to media reports on the visit of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, outlined China's position.

The foreign minister's remarks were made during a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Wang Yi accused the United States of blatantly trampling on the red line of the one-China principle regarding the Taiwan issue, noting that it has a policy of double standards. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine strongly calls for respecting the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The top official said that in the event that the visit of the U.S. politician to Taiwan takes place, it would be a provocative and malicious act against China because it is colossal meddling in the country's internal affairs.

The Chinese diplomat said this visit sends a hazardous political signal to the international community, stating that the world's current situation is increasingly turbulent.

Wang Yi said that China would be sure to give a firm response and that the U.S. would bear all the consequences if it persists in going its own way.