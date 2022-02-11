    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

Possible Truck Blockage On Super Bowl Monitored by US Authority

  • A truck taking part in the 'Freedom Convoy

    A truck taking part in the 'Freedom Convoy", Canada, Feb. 2022. | Photo: Twitter/ @linda72135856

Published 11 February 2022 (2 hours 50 minutes ago)
Opinion

The convoy could meet first in Los Angeles then head east, perhaps reaching Washington, D.C. in time for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address scheduled on March 1.

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned federal and local law enforcement agencies that a group of protestors planned to organize a Canadian truck-style convey, perhaps starting in Los Angeles for Super Bowl on Sunday.

RELATED:

Ottawa Declares State of Emergency Amid Truckers' Protest

Many news outlets claimed they obtained a bulletin released by the DHS, which said the convoy could meet first in Los Angeles then head east, perhaps reaching Washington, D.C. in time for U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address scheduled on March 1.

The authority "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers," the bulletin said, adding the group intended to gather truckers as they travel across the country and truckers from Canada may join the caravan.

"While there are currently no indications of planned violence, if hundreds of trucks converge in a major metropolitan city, the potential exists to severely disrupt transportation, federal government operations commercial facilities and emergency services through gridlock and potential counter protests," it read.

However, the Los Angeles Times reported that authorities said they are monitoring concerned information online but they are only aware of efforts to begin a truck convoy either in the Coachella Valley or Sacramento that would eventually gather steam across the country and head to Washington.

One of the posts released by so-called " Organizers of People's Convey" promoting the Coachella gathering suggests it would start next month. "On March 4, 2022, truckers and all freedom loving Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, California to participate in a rally being held the afternoon of March 4 and 5 to defeat the unconstitutional mandates," the post said.

The Los Angeles Times said fliers posted on the web calling for a protest or truck protest at Sunday's Super Bowl are vague and it's unclear whether there is any real support. "At this time we do not have information regarding any incidents," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Tuesday.

Tags

U.S. Truck COVID-19 People's Convey Super Bowl State of the Union Coachella LAPD

People

Joe Biden

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.