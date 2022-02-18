Possible Evacuation of Kiev in Case of War

A Senior official noted possible Ukrainian capital evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion.

People in the city will be cleared out of the capital in the event of war, said Roman Tkachuk, Kiev's municipal security director. However, he didn't disclose where they would be evacuated to.

Tkachuk also said that only crucial infrastructure workers along with Ukraine Armed Forces would stay in the city. However, those who don't want to leave the city will not be forced to do it, he said.

Such notice comes amid escalating tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border. Washington has accused Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine at this point in the conflict. Moscow stands charged with deploying over 100,000 Russian troops on the frontier. An accusation that Moscow continues to deny.

Roman Tkachuk, director of the security department in the #Ukrainian capital, Kiev, said that all residents will be evacuated from Kiev if "hostilities" reach the capital in the event of aggression.#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/55stZipsFT — Hashtag Elyoum (@Hashtagelyoum) February 18, 2022

In the background of such a crisis in Ukraine are the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics, two regions in the country's east that declared themselves independent states.

Moscow has repeatedly denied recognizing the sovereignty of the breakaway states. On the contrary, the Kremlin calls for the integration of both states into Ukraine with a special status.

DPR and LPR heads have recommended the evacuation of citizens to Russia, accusing Kiev of planning an attack. Ukraine has wholly refused this accusation. He said that Kiev only looks to resolve the diplomatic conflict in question.