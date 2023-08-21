Popular Support for the Coup in Niger

General Tiany: "If an attack is launched against us, it will not be the picnic that some seem to think," he said in his speech, adding that ECOWAS wants to form an "occupation army in cooperation with a foreign army," which he did not specify.

Thousands of Nigeriens demonstrated Sunday in the center of the capital, Niamey, in support of the military junta that took power in a coup on July 26. The coup authorities announced on Saturday a transitional period of no more than three years, while the threat of military intervention by West African countries remains.

As in all demonstrations in support of the new regime, many slogans and banners hostile to both France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were raised.

Banners read "No to sanctions," "Down with France" and "Stop military intervention," while the musicians played songs praising the coup plotters.

The demonstration comes a day after a TV speech delivered by the coup leader, General Abd al-Rahman Tianyi, in which he announced a transitional period that would not exceed "three years" and the launch of a national dialogue.

Prior to his speech, Tiane met a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States led by former Nigerian President Abdusalam Abubakar, who was tasked with negotiating a peaceful way out of the crisis.

Hundreds of coup supporters gathered in Niger's capital Niamey in a rally on Sunday to show their support for the military junta.

Unlike the delegation's previous visit at the beginning of August, this time the envoys were able to meet the coup leader as well as President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since his removal from office.

"There is undoubtedly hope," Abu Bakr said, stressing that the delegation's visit "helped find space to continue talks until this difficult issue is resolved."

However, the end of the crisis is not in sight, as the ECOWAS calls for Bazoum's release and his immediate reinstatement.

Abd al-Rahman Tiani did not mention the ousted president in his speech on Saturday evening.

The regional organization has previously set a D-Day for its armed action. On Friday, ECOWAS announced, after a meeting of the leaders of its armies in Accra, that "the day of intervention has been determined."

The regional organization’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security Abdel-Fatau Musah said “…what is happening in Niger is part of a series of coups in the region that we want to end. Terrorist actions are threatening to erupt in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. The military option is not our preferred option, but we are being forced by the intransigence of the Niger junta.” He added, “any intervention will be of short duration and will aim to restore constitutional order.”

General Tiani takes this threat seriously, and warned on Saturday evening that Niger will not remain with our hand folded in the event of armed intervention.

"If an attack is launched against us, it will not be the picnic that some seem to think," he said in his speech, adding that ECOWAS wants to form an "occupation army in cooperation with a foreign army," which he did not specify.

For his part, Pope Francis urged Sunday in the Vatican to find a "political solution as soon as possible" in Niger.

"I follow with concern what is happening in Niger, and I join the bishops in their call for peace and stability in this country and in the Sahel region," the Pope said in the Angelus prayer before those present in St. Peter's Square.

The day before, a similar call had been issued by Algeria, which shares a long border with Niger. The Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "before the occurrence of unimaginable consequences and before the region enters into a spiral of violence its consequences no one can predict, we call all parties for restraint, wisdom and prudence."