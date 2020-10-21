Pope Francis Supports Civil Union Laws for Same-Sex Couples

"Homosexuals have the right to be in a family... Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," he said.

At the Roma's Film Festival on Wednesday, director Evgeny Afineevsky premiered “Francesco,” a documentary in which Pope Francis supports same-sex civil unions.

"Homosexuals have the right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," Francis said.

"What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that,” he added.

Besides presenting interviews with the Pope's friends and other personalities, the documentary includes speeches that the religious leader has made on several occasions.

One of those people interviewed is the Chilean activist Juan Carlos Cruz who talks with the Pope about the sexual abuse of which he was a victim.

The director of the documentary highlighted Francisco's evolution in relation to the scourge of abuse and his ability to "learn from his mistakes."

One of those mistakes, which the Pope later recognized, happened in 2018 when he did not believe the victims of sexual abuse by Chilean priests and angrily asked them for evidence.

However, a short time later, Francis asked for forgiveness, received the victims, and made the Chilean bishops resign.

"Only two months after the 2019 'Summit of Abuses', the first fruits were seen: the new Vatican law that obliges to denounce them, and shortly after the Pontifical secret was abolished," Afineevsky recalled.

