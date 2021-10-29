    • Live
Pope Francis Meets With US President Joe Biden

  • U.S. President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Friday.

    U.S. President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican Friday. | Photo: Twitter/@POTUS

Published 29 October 2021 (2 hours 13 minutes ago)
Opinion

Pope Francis received President of the United States, Joseph Biden, in a meeting today, the Holy See reported.

The visiting president then met with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolín, who was accompanied by the Secretary for Relations with States, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher.

RELATED:

Pope Warns That Nature "Would No Longer Forgive" on Earth Day

During the conversations, described as cordial by the press room, both parties spoke about the common commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the global public health situation and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the issue of refugees and assistance to migrants.

Reference was also made to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience, the note expressed.

Finally, it pointed out, the talks made it possible to exchange opinions on current international issues, including the context of the next G20 summit in Rome, and on the promotion of world peace through political negotiation.

