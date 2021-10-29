Pope Francis Meets With US President Joe Biden

The visiting president then met with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolín, who was accompanied by the Secretary for Relations with States, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher.

During the conversations, described as cordial by the press room, both parties spoke about the common commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the global public health situation and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the issue of refugees and assistance to migrants.

Here are the official photos from Pope Francis’s meeting with Pres. Joe Biden at the Vatican.



This is the first official visit of the President of the United States of America to the Vatican since his election.



The two had previously met in 2015 & 2016.



Reference was also made to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience, the note expressed.

Finally, it pointed out, the talks made it possible to exchange opinions on current international issues, including the context of the next G20 summit in Rome, and on the promotion of world peace through political negotiation.