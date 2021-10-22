Pope Francis Asks the G20 For a Creative Solution to the Crisis

On October 30, the world's richest nations will meet in Rome for a discussion prior to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Pope Francis asked the G20 leaders to find solutions to the global economic crisis by considering the asymmetries between countries.

"The end of the pandemic must be creative. One does not come out of a crisis the same. One comes out better or worse. The end of the pandemic has to point towards something better. Otherwise, we will go backwards," he said in an interview with Telam published on Friday.

On Oct. 30, the G20 countries will meet in Rome prior to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is scheduled to be held in Glasgow between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12. At the Italian meeting will be senior officials from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union.

Pope Francis asked them to consider the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to discuss the relationship between developed countries and undeveloped countries. Only in this way can a truly global response be achieved, one which allows the world to resolve such issues as the health asymmetries between these two types of nations.

The G20 Summit In Rome aims to set the agenda for the upcoming global climate talks, and decarbonization of the power sector. There are serious reservations on these, as it may impact both livestock and agriculture in the BRICS nations.#ISBFdailies #G20Summit #Rome pic.twitter.com/dtN5xgGn5X — ISBF (@isbf) October 22, 2021

"The pandemic temporarily regressed us... The key to post-pandemic reconstruction is a universal response," he insisted and advocated that the G20 summit also serve to reduce tensions and violence worldwide.

During the interview, Francis also said that Angela Merkel, who is about to step down as Germany's chancellor after 16 years in power, represents a good example of common sense.

"She will go down in history as a great leader... her ideals were concretely embodied… Her administration is an interesting milestone in world politics and a call to women who feel the political vocation," he stressed.