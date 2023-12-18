Pope Denounces Israeli Attack on Civilians in Gaza Church

"Some say, 'This is terrorism. This is war.' Yes, it is war. It is terrorism," he stressed.

On Sunday, Pope Francis denounced the attack on the Holy Family parish in the Gaza Strip in which two women were murdered by the Israeli occupation forces.

“I continue to receive from Gaza very serious and painful news. Unarmed civilians are the target of bombings and gunfire,” the Pope said from the Vatican balcony in front of thousands of people who listened to him after the Angelus.

“This has even happened within the compound of the Holy Family parish, where there were no terrorists. There were only families, children, people who are sick and have disabilities, and nuns," he added.

"A mother, Mrs. Nahida Khalil Anton, and her daughter, Samar Kamal Anton, were killed and others were injured by snipers as they walked to the bathroom."



The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, said the killing of two women in a Gaza church by an Israeli sniper was “cold-blooded” while speaking to Sky News on Monday.



Pope Francis also mentioned that the house of the Sisters of Mother Teresa was damaged, and their generator was hit.

"Some say, 'This is terrorism. This is war.' Yes, it is war. It is terrorism. That is why Scripture afirms that 'God stops wars, breaks the bow, splinters the spear', he stressed and asked the people to "pray to the Lord for peace," he said.

Regarding this issue, the Jerusalem Latin Patriarchate stated that the Convent is home to over 54 disabled persons and was signaled as a place of worship since the beginning of the war."

"The house was damaged by the resulting explosion and massive fire. Two more rockets, fired by an IDF tank, targeted the same Convent and rendered the home uninhabitable," it stated.