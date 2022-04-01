Pope Apologizes To Indigenous Canadians for Abuse

Pope Francis apologized for the abuse and discrimination that indigenous children suffered in Catholic schools in Canada in a meeting with representatives of Canadian indigenous peoples.

"I feel pain and shame for the role that several Catholics, particularly with educational responsibilities, played in all that hurt you, in the abuses and the lack of respect for your identity, culture, and spiritual values," Francis declared.

According to him, "for the deplorable conduct of those members of the Catholic Church, I ask God's forgiveness and I would like to tell you with all my heart: I am very sorry. And I join my brother Canadian bishops in apologizing."

"It is chilling to think of the will to instigate a sense of inferiority, to make someone lose their cultural identity, to cut off roots, with all the personal and social consequences that this has entailed and continues to entail: unresolved traumas, which have become intergenerational traumas," the pontiff added.

In May 2021, the remains of 215 children were found on the grounds of a former school in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Between 1890 and 1969, the school was run by the Catholic Church, after which it passed under the control of the Government of Canada and ceased to exist in 1978.

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada report released in 2015, approximately 150,000 Aboriginal children were forcibly assimilated through residential schools from 1883 to 1998, in a process tantamount to "cultural genocide."

The report found that about 3,200 died in the schools, with the highest number of deaths occurring before 1940.

The schools also had high rates of tuberculosis and other health incidences in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and mortality rates remained high until the 1950s.