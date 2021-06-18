Polls Close in Iran’s 2021 Presidential Elections

Voting for Iran’s new president has closed, 19 hours after it started. The process was extended several times to accommodate incoming voters and to comply with health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran's 2021 presidential election has concluded with polls closing after 19 hours of voting across the Persian nation and in various foreign countries. Voting stopped at 02:00 am local time on Saturday (June 19), 19 hours after they opened across the country at 07:00 am on Friday, June 18.

Any voters happening to still be inside polling stations and waiting to cast their vote will be able to do so, however. Polling was extended several times to accommodate incoming voters and to observe health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official vote count has already begun and the results will be announced gradually by the Interior Ministry as ballots are counted. Over 59.3 million Iranians were eligible to vote for one of four presidential candidates.

The Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was quoted as saying "Election Day is the day of the Iranian nation. Today, people are in charge,” after casting his vote. “Even one single vote counts. No one should say ‘What will my one vote do?’ These one votes become millions when combined.”

Senior Iranian officials, including the heads of the three branches of government, also cast their votes at polling states in the capital, Tehran.

Voting ends in Iran's presidential election as final results are expected to be announced by mid-day on Saturdayhttps://t.co/FzEjEPtftt — TRT World (@trtworld) June 18, 2021

After casting his vote, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressed the people and said Iran was among a few countries in the world whose elections attract international attention.

He said, “People should be mindful that the whole world is today focused on the ballot boxes and the people’s queues to cast their votes. God willing, we will act in a way that it will make our friends across the world happy and frustrate enemies.”

Officials stressed that health protocols were strictly observed in all polling stations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 59 million Iranians are eligible to vote at more than 72,000 polling stations set up countrywide, according to the figures released by election officials. Around 3.5 million Iranian expatriates are also eligible to join the vote in 234 polling stations set up by the country’s diplomatic missions in various world countries.

City council, midterm parliamentary, and Assembly of Experts elections are being held simultaneously with the presidential vote.