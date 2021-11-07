Polls Close for Nicaragua's 2021 Presidential Elections

The general elections for the selection of the president, vice-president and deputies began this Sunday in Nicaragua, with an electoral roll of more than four million voters and six candidates vying for the highest governmental position.

Polls have officially closed at 6:00 PM local time for Nicaragua's general elections this Sunday in which President Daniel Ortega, candidate for the FSLN (Sandinista Front for National Liberation), is seeking re-election. Some polls will remain open until everyone lined up has had a chance to vote.

According to local media and foreign electoral observers, the elections have been carried out in a peacful and tranquil environment, without any notable disturbances disrupting the smooth development of Sunday's democratic process.

Given the current sanitary conditions as a consequence of COVID-19, the various presidential campaigns took place until last November 3, mostly through social media, and the inauguration of the different posts will take place between January and February 2022.

According to the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), 232 electoral accompaniers from 27 countries and 600 national and foreign journalists are taking part in the overseeing process, described by the authorities and foreign representatives as free, democratic and sovereign.

Voters have cast their ballots at 3,106 Voting Centers and 13,459 Voting Boards (JRV), whose members include the parties with the two first places in the last general elections: the governing Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and the Constitutional Liberal Party (PLC).

During the elections, the approximately 80 thousand members of the JRVs, including those appointed for the positions and alternates, have successfully guaranteed the exercise of the vote, the deposit of the votes in the corresponding ballot boxes and the scrutiny of the ballots, in addition to ensuring order in each of the precincts.

Per Nicaraguan regulations, no citizens were able to vote if he/she is not included or registered in the voter's list; neither is the presence of witnesses during the voting process allowed, nor the use of a photocopy of the ID card or for the JRV officials to leave the voting site.

Other voting regulations meant the prohibition of access to the voting spaces for people wearing clothes or propaganda alluding to partisan organizations or those in a state of drunkenness; similarly illegal is to distribute or remove from the premises any material related to the process.

The measures make it impossible to carry out actions aimed at disturbing or impeding the normal development of the elections and, according to the country's provisions, "voting may not be carried out outside the place or the hours established for such purpose," nor may electoral ballots be fraudulently added or removed from the ballot boxes.