Polling Stations Close for Subnational Elections in Spain

Voting for municipal and autonomic elections in Spain has concluded this Sunday with a turnout of over 51.47 percent as of two hours before polling stations closed.

Polling stations closed at 20:00 local time on the Peninsula. They will not close until 21:00 in the Canary Islands, where the clock is one hour earlier.

Data from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior indicate that the turnout was 1.54 points higher than in the previous municipal and autonomic elections of 2019.

A total of 35.6 million voters were called to the polls in these elections. 99.4 percent of polling stations across the country were set up normally, as of 10:00 local time, according to the ministry, which says that 60,195 polling stations were open out of the 60,542 planned.

#Ahora



��Finalizan las elecciones locales y regionales en España con una alta participación.



-Los datos oficiales se publicarán durante las próximas horas, pero una vez concluida la votación ya se difunden los sondeos a pie de urna.#28MAYO #España #EleccionesMunicipales… pic.twitter.com/irUOwqvfiz — 2001online (@2001OnLine) May 28, 2023

Local and regional elections in Spain end with a high turnout. -The official data will be published during the next hours, but once the voting is over, exit polls are already being disseminated.

Since the closing, unofficial preliminary results of the elections considered as a prelude to the general elections scheduled for the end of 2023 have begun to be disclosed.

There were elections in 12 of the 17 communities: Aragón, Asturias, Canarias, Baleares, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Comunidad de Madrid, Comunidad Valenciana, Extremadura, La Rioja, Navarra and Región de Murcia- and in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

The so-called historical autonomous regions -Andalusia, Catalonia, Galicia and the Basque Country - held local elections between 2020 and 2022. In Castilla y León, elections were also held in 2022, due to early elections. Municipal elections were held today in 8,131 municipalities.