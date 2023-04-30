Polling Stations Close In Paraguay

From now on, only citizens who are inside the polling places will be able to vote.

The Superior Tribunal of Electoral Justice (TSJE), announced the closing of polling stations at 16:00 local time, indicating that from this moment on, only citizens who are inside the polling places will be able to vote.

A total of 4 782 940 Paraguayans were eligible to vote on April 30 in the presidential elections.

Citizens vote for the president and vice-president of the Republic, 45 senators and 30 alternate senators, 80 regular and 80 alternate deputies, 17 governors, 257 regular members and an equal number of alternate members for the Departmental Boards.

Since there is no second round, the president and vice-president are elected by simple majority vote.

These are the first electoral elections with electronic system in the South American country. Results are expected to be released in the next hours.

During the election day there has been a high turnout with long queues in most polling stations in the capital, Asuncion.

Santiago Peña, of the Colorado Party, and the opposition Efraín Alegre, of the National Concertation alliance, have led the presidential race.