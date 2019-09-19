Poll in Uruguay Shows People Support Leftist Daniel Martinez

The elections will define the successor of President Tabare Vazquez, of the leftist FA, a party that has ruled uninterruptedly since 2005.

A new poll showed that more people want to vote for the ruling Frente Amplio (FA) of Uruguay and its presidential candidate Daniel Martinez. Their support grew to 40 percent in September, from 37 percent registered in August, ahead of the elections October 27, Radar pollster revealed today.

The opposition, the National Party (PN), with Luis Lacalle Pou as a candidate, rose from 21 to 22 percent, and the Colorado Party (PC), with Ernesto Talvi, fell from 20 to 17 percent, According to the survey released tonight on the VTV cable channel.

In addition, support for another opposition Cabildo Open (CA), which nominated Guido Manini Rios, rose from 9 to 10 percent, other small parties added up to 5 percent and those who will vote blank or do not reveal their choice is about 5 percent. hundred.

To win in the first round the winner must reach the absolute majority.

In a possible ballot to be held on Nov. 24, the former mayor of Montevideo, Martinez (62 years), would probably face former Senator Lacalle Pou (46), who would have the support of economist Talvi (62) and other opposition sectors.

The survey was conducted between September 11 and 16.

Around 2.3 percent said they will vote blank and 2.7 percent do not know or did not want to answer the question. Less than 1 percent of respondents stated that they would not vote, and they are removed from the calculation of the percentage of intention to vote.

