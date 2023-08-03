Polisario: Pedro Sanchez Trip Support for Moroccan Colonialism

The Polisario alludes to the explanations of Moncloa sources, who assure that it is a “strictly private” trip that has been “entirely paid for with its own resources” by Pedro Sánchez, although they maintain that, in spite of this, “this choice entails an enormous political content.”

The Polisario Front has considered the family trip of Pedro Sanchez to Morocco, a sign of undisputed support to the government of that country. “A decadent regime that systematically, daily and with impunity violates the human rights of the people of Western Sahara.”

The Moncloa in response to these statements reported that the visit of President Sanchez is a private trip, to which the representative in Spain of the Sahrawi Front, Abdulah Arabi, has responded that despite these explanations the truth is that the trip “carries with it a tremendous political content.”

Arabi also stated that “the Moroccan press has exposed his stay as absolute support to the illegitimate claim” of the country regarding the Western Sahara territory.

��������| Le président du gouvernement espagnol, Pedro Sánchez, effectue actuellement un voyage «strictement privé» au Maroc, pour passer quelques jours de vacances avec sa famille à Marrakech. pic.twitter.com/gdbvCt6HeH — Morocco Intelligence (@MoroccoIntel) August 1, 2023

The tweet reads, "Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, is currently on a "strictly private" trip to Morocco, spending a few days vacation with his family in Marrakech."

Likewise, Arabi recalls that “throughout this year and a half, the unilaterality of Sánchez's radical turn regarding Western Sahara has been verified in the political sphere”, in relation to the Government’s endorsement of the autonomy proposed by Morocco to solve the conflict.

Finally, the Polisario Front points out that this trip “is the only fact with which Morocco can aspire to get out of the difficult situation in which the law constantly places it.”

Sanchez, who has traveled on a commercial airliner to Marrakech airport, landed last Tuesday in this Moroccan city to rest with his family before starting the new political course. It is a “strictly private” trip, according to Moncloa sources, who emphasize that it has been “entirely financed with his own resources” by the President of the Government and that it does not include any institutional agenda.

For his part, the deputy secretary of Organization of the PP, Miguel Tellado, said on Wednesday that the trip of the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to Morocco is a “clear provocation” that responds to the “arrogance of the character”. Tellado has criticized that he went on vacation “neglecting his duties” as President of the Government in the current situation in the country, after the election result.

The secretary general of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, has also referred to this issue, noting that “only Sanchez goes on vacation quietly” with the third-worst unemployment data in July since 2008, affiliation since 2012, 6,819 fewer self-employed and 2,281 fewer companies.

ABC newspaper has dedicated an editorial to Sánchez's vacations, and says that those of a president of the Government, even if he is in an acting position, “are never, as a matter of principle, a private matter.”

ABC considers that the images of Sanchez walking around Marrakech are “an act of arrogance and a challenge to those who have criticized his unilateral decision to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara”, and states that “we will have to see how Spanish progressivism reacts, in this interim phase towards the new legislature, to this reaffirmation of the turn taken by Sanchez on the only international issue on which there was unanimity in the Spanish political arc, a historic change of course of which, moreover, public opinion learned of it through the Rabat press.”