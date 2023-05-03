Police Search Jair Bolsonaro's Condo in Brasilia

Through a criminal organization that falsified official data, anti-vaxxers issued COVID-19 vaccination certificates and use them to circumvent international health restrictions.

On Wednesday, the Brazilian Federal Police searched the residence of former President Jair Bolsonaro as part of an investigation into the falsification of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Preliminary investigations showed that this right-win politician, as well as some members of his family and his advisers, manipulated COVID-19 certificates to obtain U.S. visas.

Through a criminal organization that was dedicated to falsifying the Health Ministry's data, anti-vaxxers managed to issue certificates and use them to circumvent health restrictions imposed by both the U.S. and Brazil.

Previously, Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes issued 6 arrest warrants and authorized 16 searches in Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian Federal Police conducted search and seizure operations in the homes of Jair Bolsonaro & 15 of his cronies today. One of the men arrested, former army officer Ailton Barros (l), told police he knows who ordered the killing of Mariele Franco. pic.twitter.com/7RPvyQdnFN — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) May 3, 2023

So far, the authorities have detained five people, including two former advisers and a security guard of the former president. Bolsonaro's mobile phone was seized during the search.

The first falsification of documents occurred in November 2021. Subsequently, a second one took place two days before Bolsonaro traveled to the U.S. on Dec. 30, 2022, when he left the country without formally handing over the Brazilian presidency to Lula da Silva.

"They never asked me for my vaccination certificate anywhere and there is no adulteration on my part. I did not take the vaccine, full stop. I never denied that," Bolsonaro told reporters in front of his Brasilia residence.