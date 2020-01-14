US Police Remove Housing Rights Activists From Oakland Home  

The expulsion occurred despite community members gathered in force to show support for the collective of homeless mothers.

Members of the advocacy group Moms 4 Housing were forcibly evicted Tuesday morning by heavily armored police from a home they were occupying in Oakland.

The expulsion occurred despite community members gathered in force and in great numbers to show support for the collective of homeless and marginally housed mothers, working to end the housing crisis in the Bay Area.

"We've built a movement of thousands of Oaklanders who showed up at a moment’s notice to reject police violence and advocate for homes for families," the group wrote on its Twitter account shortly after the arrests.

"This isn't over, and it won't be over until everyone in the Oakland community has a safe and dignified place to live."

The three-bedroom home, which was bought in August out of foreclosure by real estate company Wedgewood, was occupied by Moms 4 Housing in November to protest the housing market in the Bay Area.

[Ongoing thread] Some really worrisome optics this morning as the state is forcibly evicting the @moms4housing from the house they’re inhabiting. Such a show of force and a willingness to arrest and escalate when CHILDREN are in that home #IStandWithTheMoms https://t.co/ZbhlsP4H8O — inorganic african feminist (@ztsamudzi) January 14, 2020

The lawyers representing the activists recalled Monday that housing is a human right and the mothers should be allowed to stay in the home given the ongoing homelessness crisis in the city and the whole region. Yet, Wedgewood took them to court and eventually won.

News that police was coming to evict the mothers prompted huge solidarity from the community and protests against the group's eviction filled the streets outside of the house Monday night, which delayed the expulsion.

However, just before 6:00 am local time Tuesday militarized security forces raided the home and arrested members of the group taking them out of the house in handcuffs. The four arrested activists were later released by police, according to the organization's Twitter account.

