Police Operation Leaves 10 Dead in Sao Paulo

Some 600 members of the Sao Paulo civil and military police began the operation on Friday.

On Monday, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas confirmed that eight people died over the weekend during a police operation carried out in the Guaruja municipality, after the assassination of an elite force officer from the Militarized Military Police.

"There were eight deaths this weekend. The Police want to avoid confrontation at all costs, but unfortunately, once they are provoked, a confrontation occurs... The Police react and will react to repel the threat," he said.

The Sao Paulo Government's account contradicts the version of the State Police Ombudsman, Claudio Aparecido da Silva, who stated that the number of fatalities was at least ten.

According to the Governor, during the operation, there was "no hostility" or excesses, but rather a "professional performance" by the officers, resulting in the detention of 10 individuals, including the suspect responsible for shooting Military Police officer Patrick Bastos Reis.

Some 600 members of the Sao Paulo civil and military police began the police operation on Friday, one day after the murder of a policeman in Guaruja. De Freitas announced that the operation will continue in the coming days.

As per the State Police Ombudsman, Claudio Aparecido da Silva, there were at least 10 victims due to complaints made by human rights organizations and residents of Guaruja.

"This office became aware of the complaints, has already initiated an investigation, and has involved both state and civil society institutions. Together, we are reflecting on how to stop the violations that are taking place," said the Ombudsman.

The suspect who shot and killed the military officer was arrested on Sunday. He was identified as Erickson David da Silva, apparently linked to a drug trafficking gang in the region.

Despite the capture of the suspect, residents claimed that the officers are torturing and killing "everyone" and have promised to murder 60 more people in various favelas of the city.