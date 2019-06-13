Police Arrest Kenyan MP for Assaulting Woman Colleague

"Parliament cannot harbor criminals. The police must investigate, arrest ... anyone that would be found culpable of the assault," House Speaker Muturi said.

Kenyan Parliamentary Minister Rashid Kassim Amin is in police custody after assaulting Woman Representative and Budget and Appropriations Committee member, Fatuma Gedi on federal property Thursday.

“The MP has been arrested and he is recording a statement over an assault complaint filed by the Woman Representative,” Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo told members of the press, adding that the legislator will be charged in court Friday for assault.

Reports say Minister Kassim slapped Gedi in the parking structure for failing to obtain National Government Constituency Development Fund financing for his electorate. Pictures of the aftermath went viral, causing further disapproval.

Justin Muturi, the House Speaker, reported the incident to police, and said, “I have given strict instructions because Parliament cannot harbor criminals. The police must investigate, arrest, and if necessary charge before court anyone that would be found culpable of the assault. It is not a matter of privilege,” he said.

Gladys Wanga, the female representative of Homa Bay, who witnessed the event, said, “We ran into Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim and they started to have a conversation that was so calm but I could not understand what they were saying in their language. Then all over sudden I heard Hon Rashid hurling insults to Hon Gedi which were followed by blows.”

ALL WOMEN MPs walk out of Budget speech sitting of Parliament to protest the assault of Wajir Woman Representative.

Attack to woman is attack to the nation #BudgetKE2019 #JusticeForFatumaGedi pic.twitter.com/4rlN6zQNZ8 — The Mnur Feruz (@Mnurferuz) June 13, 2019

Female MPs abandoned the Parliamentary in solidarity with the incident after their male counterparts began mocking them for protesting the assault.

MP Sabina Wanjiru Chege told BBC, “Some of our male colleagues started mocking us and saying it was slapping day.”

While others were chided and told “women needed to have manners” and needed to “know how to treat men.”

"We are all members of parliament … we are no lesser than them," Chege said.

Wanga said, “I am shocked that women leaders can be attacked by none other than their male colleagues in this Parliament. If we leaders are not safe, then how about our women and girls in the counties.”