Police Arrest Driver Who Smashed Car Into the Capitol Barrier

This threat to the security of the Capitol left the driver and two officers injured.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Capitol Police (USPC) informed that it was responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," authorities tweeted.

Local outlets reported that the two USCP officers were transported to the hospital in critical condition and one person was shot during the incident.

"The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings," outlet 11 Alive said and recalled that "fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots."