The European Union has ruled legal actions against Poland for disobeying bloc's law and injuring judicial independence. In response, Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, decreed on Wednesday that the EU's decision projects a "bureaucratic centralist" trend in Brussels that "has to be stopped."

Poland was given two months to answer a formal letter that exposed the causes of the infringement procedure. Paolo Gentiloni, EU Commissioner of Economy, declared that the violation was pointed out to Poland for infringing into the primacy of EU law, adding that some articles of EU treaties were unsuitable with Polish laws.

This event exacerbates the dispute between Brussels and Warsaw about the perception that Poland is not meeting EU democratic norms. Brussels is already holding the funds for Poland's recovery from Covid.

Sebastian Kaleta, Poland's Deputy Justice Minister, called the announcement by the EU "an attack on the Polish constitution and our sovereignty." "This is no longer a legal dispute; it is an attack on the Polish constitution and the foundations of Polish statehood," declared Beata Szydlo, Former Prime Minister, an MEP for Poland's governing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

It is about who will decide what the law will be in Poland: the Polish nation or the EU bodies on the strings of an important capital of a neighboring country. MS_GOV_PL says firmly to it: No. We will never accept such a position and we will take legal action to oppose it.

Morawiecki expressed his disagreement with the European Commission decision and qualified it as a lack of understanding of the distinction between EU and national competencies.

“A trend for … bureaucratic centralism is, unfortunately, progressing in Brussels, but it has to be stopped,” said Morawiecki, referring to the legal actions against Poland.

“More and more EU member states are seeing that there should be a limit to competences – what the European Union can decide on and what the Polish state can decide on,” added the Prime Minister.