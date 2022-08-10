Poland Disagrees With European Union Demands

Poland is on edge in the face of EU demands and is forced to point "all guns" against the bloc for imposing its excessive judicial standards.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Tuesday that excessive demands from the European Union (EU) "would mean total chaos," so Warsaw cannot accept its demands.

The Polish head of state lashed out at the EU bloc for not fulfilling its obligations while Poland was doing its part because, he said, "the concessions were of no use."

In this regard, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Krzysztof Sobolewski, stated that Poland had no other option but to "bring out all the cannons in the arsenal and fire back" at the European Union.

The European Commission (EC) is demanding more legal reforms in the Central European country and has decided not to release 29.5 billion euros of the funds that the EU had earmarked for the recovery of its economy after the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Polonia amenaza con "sacar todos los cañones" contra la Unión Europea por el bloqueo de fondos ��



Jaroslaw Kaczynski, vice primer ministro de Polonia, declaró que su país no puede aceptar las exigencias de la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen pic.twitter.com/zvj4a9Mb34 — SofisBlancoLatifa (@SOFIS_BLANCO239) August 10, 2022

Poland threatens to "take out all the cannons" against the European Union for blocking funds

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, declared that his country could not accept the demands of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Poland criticizes the EC for trying to impose the bloc's laws in Warsaw by force, a move that it believes jeopardizes the independence of the country's judicial system.