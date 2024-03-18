Pneumonia Attacks in Nicaragua

The first signs of this increase in pneumonia cases were during January, where the cases shot up to 4207.

In Nicaragua, more than 13,000 cases of pneumonia have been reported in the first quarter of 2024, with an average of 170 cases per day.

According to the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health, 1,229 cases of pneumonia were recorded in the last 7 days, an increase of 2% over the previous week.

The first signs of this increase in pneumonia cases were during January, where the cases shot up to 4207 and after 77 days, the figures have not stopped rising.

However, the Ministry of Health does not yet have a report of deaths, although in 2023 the year ended with a total of 363 deaths from pneumonia.

������ Una disminución en los casos de leptospirosis y dengue, registra el Ministerio de Salud (MINSA), mientras que los de neumonía, malaria e influenza aumentaron. #Radio580 https://t.co/ew7Az7qCnD — Radio 580 Nicaragua (@radio580nic) March 18, 2024 The text reads, A decrease in cases of leptospirosis and dengue, recorded by the Ministry of Health (MINSA), while cases of pneumonia, malaria and influenza increased

In 2023, the most common cause of hospitalization in Nicaragua was pneumonia, while the most common cause of death was acute myocardial infarction.

Other common conditions in Nicaragua were diarrhea with more than 18,000 people hospitalized during 2023, while another of the most abundant causes of death were tumors or cancer.