Pneumococcal Vaccine Introduced into Belize’s Health Plan

On Friday, official reports stated that Belize has introduced the pneumococcal vaccine into its immunization plan to protect children under the age of five against diseases such as pneumonia and meningitis.

According to the Loop News portal, the country's Ministry of Health called on parents and guardians to cooperate in order to apply the planned doses to the entire child population and in the shortest possible time.

Clinics will be set up in rural and urban areas to reach every corner of the national territory where children in vaccination age live.

In addition, the Ministry insisted on the adoption of preventive measures such as exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life, good hygiene habits and frequent hand washing.

According to official data, Belize recorded almost six thousand cases of pneumonia between 2018 and 2022, with young children and adults over 60 years of age as the most affected age groups.

Globally, 164 nations have incorporated the pneumococcal vaccine into their health programs.