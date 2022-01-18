Photojournalist Margarito Martinez Is Shot Dead In Tijuana

Popularly known as "4-4", he was a correspondent to several national and international news agencies and used to report on corruption, gangs, and violence.

On Monday, Reporter Margarito Martinez was found dead outside his home in the Verde neighborhood in Tijuana. He got several bullets, including one aimed at his head which ultimately caused his death.

Popularly known as "4-4", Martinez was a correspondent to several national and international news agencies and used to report on corruption, gangs, and violence. Some of his material was published in outlets such as Semanario Zeta, Cadena Noticias, Pulse Ciudadano, La Jornada Baja California and Punto Norte.

His work was highly appreciated, although he was recently accused of providing support and publicity to members of the Mexican organized crime.

Martinez had recently received several dead threats, according to an anonymous source who also declared he decided to enter the “protection program” as he started to feel vulnerable.

Today Diana & many other women in Mexico are not here. We should not celebrate a conviction. We should have the right & freedom to live, free of violence & until that moment arrives, were not taking a step back. Justice for all! Not one murder more! Info:@la_elizabetdiaz ����❤️�� pic.twitter.com/gLyvJBQXiL — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) January 16, 2022