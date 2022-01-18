Photojournalist Margarito Martinez Is Shot Dead In Tijuana

On Monday, Reporter Margarito Martinez was found dead outside his home in the Verde neighborhood in Tijuana. He got several bullets, including one aimed at his head which ultimately caused his death.
Popularly known as "4-4", Martinez was a correspondent to several national and international news agencies and used to report on corruption, gangs, and violence. Some of his material was published in outlets such as Semanario Zeta, Cadena Noticias, Pulse Ciudadano, La Jornada Baja California and Punto Norte.
His work was highly appreciated, although he was recently accused of providing support and publicity to members of the Mexican organized crime.
Martinez had recently received several dead threats, according to an anonymous source who also declared he decided to enter the “protection program” as he started to feel vulnerable.
Currently, Tijuana is one of the most dangerous in this country, where criminal gangs fight to control drug and human trafficking routes into the United States.
The death of Martinez has been rejected by organizations such as the Baja California's Human Rights Commission, which recently declared that any attack on journalists constitutes an attack on freedom of expression and the right of society to be informed.
Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for the practice of journalism. In the press freedom ranking made by Reporters Without Borders (RWF), for example, this Latin American country appears in 143rd place among 180 nations. In addition, Article 19, an NGO defending expression and information rights, denounced 7 murders of journalists and 600 attacks against reporters in 2021.