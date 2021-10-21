    • Live
News > World

Pfizer Claims Booster Restores Full Protection Against COVID-19

  • Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows Pfizer signage at Pfizer's World Headquarters in New York, United States.

    Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2021 shows Pfizer signage at Pfizer's World Headquarters in New York, United States. | Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua

Published 21 October 2021
A Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose showed a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent when compared to those who did not receive a booster, according to a trial.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that a large-scale trial of their COVID-19 vaccine booster showed it restored full protection against the disease.

In a Phase 3 randomized, controlled trial, a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose was administered to more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older, who previously received the Pfizer-BioNTech primary two-dose series.

It showed a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6 percent when compared to those who did not receive a booster.

These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled COVID-19 vaccine booster trial.

"These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease," said Albert Bourla, Pfizer chairman and chief executive officer.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster shots for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, allowing a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary series to individuals 65 years of age and older, and 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2. 

Xinhua
by teleSUR/MS
