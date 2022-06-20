Petro's Triumph Consolidates the Left in Latin America: AMLO

President Lopez Obrador stressed that Petro's victory over the far-right candidate Rodolfo Hernandez was a historic event that marks the conclusion of a period of "domination."

On Monday, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) celebrated the consolidation of a "progressive bloc" in Latin America after the election of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia on Sunday.

During a press conference, AMLO revealed that he had a telephone conversation with Petro, in which they agreed on the need for all the countries of the American continent to work together and consolidate a region similar to the European Union (EU).

“A region that allows us to complement each other with natural resources, workforce, technology, and markets. What we have been proposing is a new stage with respect to the autonomies and the sovereignty of the peoples," the Mexican President said.

"A stage such as the European Community that later became the European Union. That is our approach and we are looking for that”, he added, explaining that his integration proposal even includes the United States and Canada.

"There must be a will to unite and coexist for the benefit of our peoples. Not to punish our peoples for ideological issues, dogmatism, and discrimination," he stressed, making implicit reference to the US position against Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela.

“What the Colombians did is the reason for my happiness. We are not talking about anything. We are talking about centuries of domination by groups that didn't really care about the people. We are facing the possibility of inaugurating a new stage of an authentic democracy, a government of the people, for the people and with the people”, he remarked.