Petro to Meet With Biden Representative at CELAC Summit

The main issue on their agenda is the partial review of the bilateral extradition treaty to improve its effectiveness.

On Tuesday afternoon, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro will meet with Senator Chris Dodd, the U.S. Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas.

Their meeting will take place amid the 7th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires, where they will address issues related to the fight against transnational crimes.

The main issue on their agenda is the partial review of the bilateral extradition treaty to improve its effectiveness and reconcile its application with the objectives established in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which was created to implement the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

In addition, Petro has expressed his desire to review the policy of the fight against drugs and put an end to the spraying of illicit coca crops with glyphosate.

�� #EnDirecto | Intervención del Presidente Gustavo Petro en la VII Cumbre de Estado CELAC. https://t.co/3eRHJv1vBs — Presidencia Colombia ���� (@infopresidencia) January 24, 2023

The Colombian president will also hold a meeting with the European Council President Charles Michel and Bolivian President Luis Arce, who will also be present at the CELAC meeting.

During a meeting with the director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu, Petro will sign a "letter of intent" on food security and the human right to food.

CELAC is a cooperation scheme that encompasses 33 Latin American countries. Currently, presidents Gabriel Boric (Chile), Lula da Silva (Brazil), Miguel Diaz-Canel (Cuba), Luis Arce (Bolivia), and Xiomara Castro (Honduras) are also participating in the Buenos Aires Summit.