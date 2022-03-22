    • Live
Petro Keeps Leading 2022 Colombian Presidential Elections

  • Left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, Colombia.

    Left-wing presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, Colombia. | Photo: Twitter/ @FisicoImpuro

Published 22 March 2022
Opinion

Gustavo Petro is likely to get 37 percent of the votes, a figure that represents a 10-percentage increase compared to a similar poll carried out in January. 

On Monday, a voting intention poll carried out by the firm Yanhass revealed that Gustavo Petro, the candidate of the Historic Pact (PH), is the favorite politician to win the May 29 presidential elections in Colombia.

According to this survey, Petro is likely to win 37 percent of the votes, a figure that represents a 10-percentage increase compared to a similar research conducted in January by the same company.

His closest rival will be the right-wing coalition Team for Colombia presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez with an 18-percent margin difference. Bucaramanga municipality former Mayor Rodolfo Hernandez came in third place with 11 percent of the voting intention.

The Hope Center candidate Sergio Fajardo follows on the list with ten percent. Finally, the Green Oxygen Party candidate Ingrid Betancourt came in last place with a 2 percent approval rate. Sixteen percent of the people interviewed declared that they would leave their ballots blank, and another 21 percent did not know which candidate to vote for.  

Electoral preference by departments also remains favorable to Petro, who obtained over 25 percent of the voting intention in Bogota and the Caribbean, Central-East, and Pacific regions. Gutierrez yet surpassed him in the Antioquia department with a 19-percent margin difference.

"Let’s change Colombia to make it a life power," Petro tweeted upon hearing from the survey results, stressing that a political change will require the support of citizens and social organizations.

Carried out between March 4 and March 19, the Yanhass survey sampled 1,236 persons over the age of 18 randomly selected from 60 municipalities of five regions.

by teleSUR/ ag-JF
