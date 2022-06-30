Petro Denounces “Systematic Murders” of Activists

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro called on the authorities to investigate the murder of activists who supported him during the election.

"There are several cases of murders of militants who supported us. Investigative entities are called to determine the perpetrators of these systematic murders against a civilian group with a political identity," Petro said on Twitter.

This June 30, Colombian deputy for the Liberal Party Carlos Hernández was murdered in the department of Arauca (northeast). The president-elect conveyed via Twitter his solidarity with the congressman's family.

Hernandez was killed by armed men who intercepted him while driving unescorted along the road linking the municipalities of Fortul and La Esmeralda, in a rural area where there is a presence of armed groups, according to local press.

The Arauca Assembly deputy was one of the most recognized politicians in the area. He aspired to the department's governorship, local radio station W Radio said.

La bancada liberal del Tolima rechazamos el asesinato del Diputado liberal del Arauca, Carlos hernandez. Basta ya de persecución y asesinatos de líderes políticos y sociales.Necesitamos garantías para el ejercicio. @petrogustavo @velascoluisf @GGarciaRealpe @OlgaB_Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/5Py3g4TqNq — Julio Morato (@diputadomorato) June 30, 2022

The Liberal caucus of Tolima rejects the assassination of the Liberal Deputy of Arauca, Carlos Hernandez. Enough of the persecution and assassinations of political and social leaders. We need guarantees for the exercise.

"The Liberal Party rejects the vile murder of our deputy of Arauca, Carlos Hernandez," the party said via Twitter, rejecting the "the violence that plagues Colombia."

The Liberal Party's President César Gaviria announced in June 2022 his party's support for the president-elect Gustavo Petro.

Two social leaders and activists of the Pacto Histórico coalition, led by Petro, were killed on June 19 in the municipalities of Guapi and El Patía in the Cauca department (west).