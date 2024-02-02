Petro Denounces Institutional Breakdown In Colombia

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, denounced this Friday the institutional breakdown in that South American nation and called on his nation and the world to maximum popular mobilization for decency.

Through a message broadcast on his social network account institutional in the case of the chancellor of the Republic"; However, he has not heard of "that there is a serious constitutional breach when the prosecutor's office investigates the president of the Republic."

"Unions have been raided, torture has been used and pressure has been used on witnesses to accuse the president and they have not been successful; drug trafficking sectors, perpetrators of crimes against humanity, corrupt politicians and corrupt sectors of the prosecutor's office desperately seek the departure of the President from the position elected by the people," he said.

Likewise, the Colombian head of state stressed that actions carried out by members of other political parties, such as the one to which the attorney general belongs, have not been criminalized and have been recognized as legal. In this sense, he exemplified that the contributions made by a drug trafficker to political parties during campaign time have been classified as legal, while those made by the teachers union have been classified as illegal, as they are contributions to a left-wing party.

"The desperate response will be not only to suspend the chancellor of the Republic, but also to criminally prosecute the president of Ecopetrol and the superintendent of public services for having been president of the Colombia Humana party. The Prosecutor's Office will request my impeachment without hiding that it has carried out an unconstitutional investigation in against me, seeking the victory that the people did not grant them," he stressed.

The Colombian president indicated that the institutions are being used "to appear as the great farewell work of the attorney general."