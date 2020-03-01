Pete Buttigieg Ends Democratic Presidential Race

If a candidate drops out of the race, he or she may endorse a rival candidate in the same party.

Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg will end Sunday his presidential bid, CNN reported.

Buttigieg told reporters during a flight from Selma, Alabama, to Dallas, Texas, that he would be flying back Sunday to his home town of South Bend, Indiana, to make an announcement on the future of his campaign.

Aides on his campaign told CNN the announcement is that he is ending his presidential race.

The former mayor took the decision Sunday after he finished significantly behind the frontrunners in South Carolina Saturday and had little hope for success on Super Tuesday.

"He believes this is the right thing to do right now for our country and the country to heal this divided nation and defeat President Trump," the aide said.

"He decided that now was the time and, I think that is exactly why he is getting out. He believes this is the right thing to do."

After narrowly winning the Iowa caucuses against Sen. Bernie Sanders and arriving second in the New Hampshire primary, the candidate’s campaign struggled to gain the momentum needed for Nevada and South Carolina.

If a candidate drops out of the race, he or she may endorse a rival candidate in the same party. Once this happens, the delegates formerly belonging to the candidate may pledge to the endorsed one.