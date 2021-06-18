Peruvians To Mobilize in Support of Pedro Castillo

Despite the electoral authorities have already finished counting all the votes, Fujimori continues to promote destabilizing political actions and messages.
Peru's progressive political and social organizations will hold marches and rallies on Sunday to defend the victory of Free Peru candidate Pedro Castillo in the presidential elections held on June 6.
New Peru Movement head Veronika Mendoza called on her compatriots to prevent the right-wing Popular Force candidate Keiko Fujimori from consuming political maneuvers aimed at delegitimizing the elections or annulling votes.
Despite the fact that the electoral authorities have already finished counting all the votes, Fujimori and her followers continue to promote violent and destabilizing political actions and messages.
In this context, Mendoza called on Peruvians to take part in marches to support Castillo in a firm but peaceful and joyful way
On Tuesday, the National Jury of Elections (JNE) finished counting the votes cast on June 6. Leftist professor Castillo received 8,835,579 votes and keeps a difference of 44,058 votes over Fujimori, who garnered 8,791,521 votes.
However, the daughter of former dictator Alberto Fujimori continues to demand that the Jury annul votes to prevent the Free Peru candidate from becoming president.
Notwithstanding the above, Castillo called to wait calmly for the electoral authorities to give the results.
