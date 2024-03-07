Peruvians Take to the Streets to Defend National Justice Board

On Thursday, Peruvian social and political organizations took to the streets of Lima to support the National Justice Board (JNJ).

The citizens marched peacefully to Congress, where a plenary session is scheduled to debate the disqualification of several judges. If that happens, some JNJ members will be banned from holding public office for the next ten years.

Previously, far-right legislator Esdras Medina filed a complaint alleging that the Board violated the constitution by allowing Judge Ines Tello to continue in office after reaching the age of 75.

In February, the Congressional Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations approved a report accusing JNJ members of violating the constitution. However, Peruvian citizens argue that there are other intentions behind this maneuver.

�� Así avanza a esta hora en el centro de Lima la marcha de protesta contra el intento de inhabilitación de los integrantes de la Junta Nacional de Justicia que votará mañana el Congreso. pic.twitter.com/x4L3flKXHX — Epicentro.TV (@Epicentro_TV) March 6, 2024

The text reads, "This this is how the protest march advances in downtown Lima. It is against the attempt to disqualify the members of the National Justice Board, which Congress will vote on tomorrow.

"The protesters mobilized to the Congress headquarters to defend the institutional framework that is being attacked by legislators who seek to continue capturing state institutions," the newspaper Ciudad CCS said, adding that Fujimorism and the Peruvian right already control the Constitutional Tribunal and the Ombudsman's Office.

"The Peruvian people are responding to the pretensions of the mafia seeking to control the entire State," said a member of the Land & Freedom Movement, Willy Zabarburu, who explained that the Peruvian right's ultimate goal is to control the next electoral process.

"A sector of Congress aims to remove the National Justice Board's seven members to block the Board's actions, which have fundamental tasks such as the appointment of high-level civil registry officials," JNJ Vice President Aldo Vasquez warned.