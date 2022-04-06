Peruvians Forcibly Reject Curfew Imposed In Lima & Callao

This policy was aimed at counteracting some violent acts that occurred during the national strike of cargo carriers, who rejected increase in fuel prices.

On Tuesday, Peruvian citizens destroyed the facade of the Judiciary headquarters and looted some of the information stored in the building to reject the curfew imposed by President Pedro Castillo in Lima and Callao.

Law enforcement officials reached out to protesters to call for a peaceful end to the attacks, soon after which Castillo announced the immediate lifting of restrictions on citizen mobility.

Far from listening to the Police request, protesters attempted to break into the Government Palace, which security officers protected by throwing tear gas bombs.

Interior Minister Alfonso Chavarry told outlet Peru TV that at least five civilians and six police officers suffered superficial trauma and bruises during clashes.

On Monday night, Castillo declared citizen immobility from 02:00 in the morning until 11:59 at night in Lima and Callao cities to counteract some violent acts that occurred during the national strike of cargo carriers, who rejected the war-related increase in fuel prices.

In these demonstrations, four people died, and about 20 citizens were arrested due to circumstances arising from street and highways blockades.

"It is necessary to investigate very seriously these violent acts, which have tarnished the demands of a legitimate social protest," Culture Minister Alejandro Salas pointed out.