Peruvians Call New Agrarian Law a Mockery Against Working Class

Peruvian workers Sunday called the new agricultural bill, which is to be approved by the Congress next week, a mockery against the working class.

The new norm, endorsed by Peruvian Congress' Economics Committee on Sunday, assigns farmers the official minimum wage and a 20 percent bonus. This salary represents a lower monthly income than they previously had.

"The text is an insult to the sector's workers. It harms us, instead of improving our economic situation," Agricultural Workers National Federation's Secretary Juan Herrera said.

In Peru, farmers work in the countryside for over eight hours a day, relentlessly, and for less than US$11.2, according to local outlets.