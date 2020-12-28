    • Live
News > Peru

Peruvians Call New Agrarian Law a Mockery Against Working Class
  • A farmer harvests asparagus in Ica Department, Peru, Dec. 2, 2020.

    A farmer harvests asparagus in Ica Department, Peru, Dec. 2, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 28 December 2020
Opinion

The law does not improve the economic situation of Peruvian farmers, who work in the countryside for over eight hours a day for less than US$11.2.

Peruvian workers Sunday called the new agricultural bill, which is to be approved by the Congress next week, a mockery against the working class.

RELATED:

Political Crisis Stricken Peru Tops One Million COVID-19 Cases

The new norm, endorsed by Peruvian Congress' Economics Committee on Sunday, assigns farmers the official minimum wage and a 20 percent bonus. This salary represents a lower monthly income than they previously had.

"The text is an insult to the sector's workers. It harms us, instead of improving our economic situation," Agricultural Workers National Federation's Secretary Juan Herrera said. 

In Peru, farmers work in the countryside for over eight hours a day, relentlessly, and for less than US$11.2, according to local outlets.

The new law also states that workers in public agricultural export companies will receive half the salary that workers in private companies will get.

"It is unacceptable that the government will leave farmers aside to make private companies prosperous,'" the member of the Agro-export Workers' Struggle Committee of Ica Department, Susan Quintanillla, condemned.

In the first days of December, farmers blocked the country's main highways to demand the repeal of the Agrarian Promotion Law that came into effect in 2000.

On December 5, Congress repealed the law, two days after an agricultural worker was killed amid clashes between riot police and hundreds of protesters.

 

 
 
 

