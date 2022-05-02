Peruvian Workers Support Constitutional Referendum Proposal

"Our people have constantly called for substantive changes to open a new stage of progress and hope for the country," the Peruvian General Workers Confederation Secretary Lopez said.

On Sunday, Geronimo Lopez, the secretary of the Workers' General Confederation of Peru (CGTP), endorsed the referendum bill sent by President Pedro Castillo to replace the constitution approved under Alberto Fujimori's dictatorship (1990-2000).

"The Peruvian people have constantly called for substantive changes to open a new stage of progress and hope for the country," Lopez said, stressing that the constituent assembly convening is a long-term demand of trade unions.

Castillo highlighted the right of Peruvians to decide on a new constitution drafting and reaffirmed his commitment to attend to workers’ demands.

“I will fight for ensuring stability amid the global economic and political crisis, which has considerably increased the price of essential products, and put thousands of workers in a vulnerable position,” he stressed.

Peru’s annual inflation reached its fastest pace in 24 years, posing yet another challenge for Pedro Castillo, who’s facing a strike by truckers and farmers that is adding to local food costs.



Consumer prices in Lima rose 6.82% in March from a year earlier, the most since Aug. pic.twitter.com/E3WtMGnpBa — Kurt S. Altrichter, CRPS® (@kurtsaltrichter) April 2, 2022

The President kept a minute of silence to honor union leaders who died in their fight to enforce worker rights. “Thanks to these struggles, Peru was one of the first Latin American countries to recognize the establishment of the eight-hour working day,” he recalled.

Lopez thanked Castillo’s presence in the act stressing that no other Peruvian president had ever visited the CGTP members on the workers' day. Lopez also demanded the closing of the far-right-led Congress, which has been conspiring against the Castillo administration.

"I call Peruvians to the broadest unity to defend their rights to build a more democratic and egalitarian country,” Castillo pointed out.