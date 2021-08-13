Peruvian Right Seeks Impeachment of Minister Hector Bejar

The lawmakers wants this official to explain his proposal that Peru leaves the U.S.-controlled Lima Group.

During a plenary meeting of the Senate held on Tuesday, lawmakers from parties such as Popular Force, Country Advance, and Popular Renewal expressed their intention to question Foreign Affairs Minister Hector Bejar.

The Peruvian right wants this official to attend the Senate to explain his position regarding Cuba and his proposal that Peru leaves the Lima Group, an organization that brings together politicians and intellectuals who operate as instruments of the U.S. policy towards Latin America.

The lawmakers seek that Bejar define actions to help the Venezuelan people to recover their democracy since they claim that the Bolivarian government of President Nicolas Maduro is a dictatorship.

In the interpellation process, the right-wing politicians also want the chancellor to speak against the alleged arrests of the Nicaraguan opposition's presidential precandidates, arguing that President Daniel Ortega’s administration has foster totalitarian ideologies in the region.

While Pedro Castillo is coming under attack by right wing factions,former Bolivian president Morales met on Thursday with leaders of the Campesino Confederation of Peru,National Agrarian Confederation, and National Federation of Campesina Women in defense of Castillo’s government pic.twitter.com/MwsApPttWy — elmir (@elmir1975) August 13, 2021

Besides, these lawmakers seek that Bejar justifies his proposal to strengthen the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), given that prior Peruvian governments voted to abandon this organization. Finally, they want that the Minister define actions to fight against 21st-century socialism.

The Peruvian right has turned the Minister into its battle horse against President Pedro Castillo's administration because he was a member of the National Liberation Army in the 1960s and knew Fidel Castro personally.

If the lawmakers are not fully satisfied with Bejar’s answers in the interpellation process, they can push for a censure motion, which will start an impeachment process against the chancellor.

