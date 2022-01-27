Peruvian Prosecutor Requests 12-year Prison For Kenji Fujimori

The son of Dictator Alberto Fujimori is accused of supporting former President Kuczynski’s held-in-power through bribery and influence-peddling.

On Wednesday, Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay called for a 12-year prison sentence, a US$33,800 fine, and a 15-year ban on public service for former Peruvian lawmaker Kenji Fujimori, who faces charges for bribery and aggravated influence-peddling.

Son of Dictator Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), Kenji is accused of having asked legislator Moises Mamani not to support the removal of former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), who faced impeachment for corruption charges, in exchange for a percentage of the funds for public works development in the Puno region.

Chinchay presented audio and video recordings to support this accusation, which also involves former lawmakers Guillermo Bocangel and Bienvenido Ramirez, to whom the Prosecutor’s Office demand an up-to-11-year prison sentence.

Kenji is also indicted of supporting Kuczynski’s held-in-power in exchange for a presidential pardon to his father Alberto, who faces a 25-year sentence for committing crimes against humanity.

Peru declared an "ecological disaster" after an oil spill leaked 6,000 barrels. The Repsol refinery blamed the tsunami from Tonga’s volcano.



The spill hit critical sea habitats and fishermen say their livelihoods are destroyed: "They have just destroyed a base of biodiversity." pic.twitter.com/zKwDZA3hgE — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 20, 2022

Kuczynski approved the pardon on Dec. 24, 2017, just three days after being saved from a first impeachment attempt thanks to the abstention votes of Kenji and nine other far-right lawmakers. The pardon, however, was annulled soon after due to its irregularities, and Kuczynski had to resign from the Presidency in 2018 when it was revealed that he took bribes from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. "We trust that the investigations will continue so that these crimes, which undermine democracy and the rule of law in our country, do not go unpunished," Chinchay highlighted.