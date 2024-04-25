Peruvian Prosecutor Expands Investigation Against Dina Boluarte

As part of the investigation, the designated official’s home was raided on 30 March. On 5 April, he testified before the Prosecutor’s Office for more than five hours.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that it expanded the investigation against the president-designate Dina Boluarte for the crime of bribery in the case of Rolex luxury watches, illicit enrichment and failure to record statements in documents.

As part of the investigation, the designated official’s home was raided on 30 March. On 5 April, he testified before the Prosecutor’s Office for more than five hours, then gave a statement to the press in which he denied having Rolex watches and other jewelry valued in thousands of dollars.

According to the head of state, the luxury watches were a loan from the regional governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima, who admitted to having lent them to Boluarte.

Oscorima was notified to testify on 4 April, but decided not to do so, nor to show the clocks, for according to him he had not been properly quoted.

For that reason, the appointment was changed to April 10, but only his lawyer came to display his client’s watches and bracelet, which were seized.

The authorities reported that they are investigating the governor for facts linked to the alleged commission of the crime of generic active bribery, since apparently the delivery of luxury watches and jewelry was in exchange for financing in millionaire works.

During a press conference, the president of the Council of Ministers, Gustavo Adrianzén, said that the Peruvian official remained silent in a hearing in the Prosecutor’s Office for a case of alleged corruption when she was Minister of Development and Social Inclusion (2021-2022)related to irregularities in the award of a social school feeding programme.