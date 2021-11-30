Peruvian President Rejects Corruption Accusations Against Him

"I did not meet any entrepreneur at a private house. Our administration holds official meetings exclusively in the Government Palace," Pedro Castillo assured.

On Monday, Peru’s President Pedro Castillo rejected the position adopted by the Comptroller’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, which accused him of corruption for allegedly participating in private meetings with entrepreneurs who develop State works.

"I did not participate in such activities or commit any irregular act. Our administration holds official meetings exclusively in the Government Palace," Castillo insisted.

He condemned that far-right parties and economic groups promote politically motivated coercive measures against his administration without regard of their actions’ consequences for democracy and governance.

"They do not accept that a farmer, a teacher, a union leader, currently leads the nation and promote structural changes in favor of the majorities," Castillo stressed, adding that the presidential dismissal request issued by the opposition lawmakers was an attempt of coup d'état.



Two earthquakes have hit Peru this morning. One 5.2 magnitude in Lima & a 7.9 in northern Peru. Government is assessing casualties & next measures. I’m on standby ready to fly to Peru in the next hours. Can you please pray for Peru this Sunday morning? Thanks pic.twitter.com/evRckd7Nwc — Javier Chavez (@jynchavez) November 28, 2021

"Instead of asking for my vacancy within the Parliament's headquarters, these politicians should request to dismiss me in front of the Peruvian people, whom they should respect above all," he argued.

Amid these boycotts attempts, the Castillo administration continues to increase gas production so that all Peruvians benefit from this natural resource, renegotiate injurious contracts with the State, collect historical debts, and approve a second agrarian reform in favor of farmers.

The President also declared an emergency state in Amazonas, Cajamarca, Loreto, and San Martin regions, which were affected by a 5,1-magnitude earthquake on Sunday. "We will help these areas' inhabitants so that they can recover soon from the disaster," he assured.