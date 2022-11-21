Peruvian President Receives OAS Amid Destabilization Attempts

On Oct. 20, the OAS plenary approved sending a mission to Peru to prepare a report on the political crisis, which will be presented to its Permanent Council.

On Monday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo received officials from the Organization of American States (OAS) at the government headquarters in Lima, where he will explain the anti-democratic actions that some opposition groups are carrying out.

"I have received the OAS high-level group so that they know what is happening in Peru and how some sectors want to endanger the country's democracy and stability, by using lies to attack an administration that is focused on working for progress and equality for everyone," he tweeted.

The Peruvian president accompanied the message with photographs of the meeting with the OAS mission and its cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.

Previously, Castillo asked the OAS to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter because he holds the the far-right opposition is preparing "a new type of coup" against him. This happened after the Attorney General Patricia Benavides filed a complaint in Congress against the Castillo, accusing him of being the leader of a criminal organization.



In Peru, what the written press and the media are trying to do is a coup d'état, all for the blessed publicity of the state. Inform the world well gentlemen. By the way, all these "informative" newspapers belong to a single publishing group, a monopoly. @OEA_oficial pic.twitter.com/vh73EZz3PM — Julian Gutiérrez (@JulianGaultier) November 7, 2022

After a ninety-minute meeting, the OAS mission left for an interview with the opposition Congress President Jose Williams and other representatives of the caucuses.

The Judiciary president Elvia Barrios will meet with the OAS mission on Tuesday at noon, when she will explain to multilateral officials the judicial actions taken regarding the allegations of alleged corruption filed against Castillo and his closest entourage.

