Peruvian Police and Prosecutors Raid Presidential Palace

President Pedro Castillo denounced that a group of lawmakers, the Prosecutor's Office, and the mainstream media are colluding to remove him from office.

On Tuesday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo rejected the raid on the Government Palace carried out by the Prosecutor's Office, which sought to arrest his sister-in-law Yenifer Paredes for her alleged participation in a network of corruption and money laundering.

“The Government Palace and the Presidential House have once again been violated with an illegal raid endorsed by a judge, coincidentally when a request is being made for my disqualification for five years to take away from the Peruvian people their legitimate government,” Castillo said, adding that a group of lawmakers, the Prosecutor's Office, and the mainstream media are colluding to remove him from office.

"Those who today seek to break the constitutional and democratic order are the same ones who denounced a non-existent electoral fraud to ignore my election", the Peruvian president pointed out.

Castillo denounced the conspiracy against him after being informed of the arrest warrant against Paredes, who is being investigated for allegedly offering a sanitation project in Cajamarca, the region where the president is from.

After almost four hours of searching, the police officers left the presidential residence without finding Paredes.

A few hours before the raid, the Police arrested the Anguia Mayor Jose Medina and businessmen Hugo and Angie Espino, who are allegedly linked to the same network of corruption led by Paredes.

In mid-July, President Castillo's sister-in-law had already been summoned to testify before the Public Ministry and to appear before a congressional control commission.

Currently, the Prosecution has five open investigations against Castillo for alleged corruption, an unprecedented situation against a president in the exercise of his functions.