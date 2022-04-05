Peruvian Government Decrees Curfew due to Violent Protests

President Castillo's decision was made amid a wave of rumors on social networks about possible demonstrations and looting in Lima.

On Monday night, President Pedro Castillo announced a curfew in Lima and Callao as a result of the violent acts that occurred during the national strike of cargo carriers.

"The Council of Ministers approved declaring citizen immobility from 02:00 in the morning until 11:59 at night on Tuesday, April 5, to protect the fundamental rights of all people," he said, warning of the suspension of the constitutional rights related to freedom and personal security, the inviolability of the home, and the freedom of assembly and movement.

The curfew does not affect the mobilization of people who work in the provision of health services, water, sanitation, electricity, fuel, telecommunications, cleaning, funeral services, and freight and merchandise transportation.

However, only the attention of pharmacies, the work of the duly accredited press, and the mobilization for medical emergency care are allowed. During the curfew, public and private sector workers perform only remote work.

The Ombudsman's Office asked Castillo to repeal the curfew immediately, arguing that his decision would cause severe impacts on the workers of Lima.

The decision of the Executive branch was made amid a wave of rumors on social networks about possible demonstrations and looting in Lima. For a week, carriers have been carrying out a national strike in rejection of the increase in fuel prices.

So far, four people have died and some 20 citizens have been arrested due to circumstances arising from the blockades of streets and highways.