Peruvian FA Minister Met With OEI Secretary-General

On Wednesday, Cesar Landa, Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister, held a virtual meeting with Mariano Jabonero, Secretary-General of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), and Juan Carlos Ruiz, Director of the OEI office in Peru.

The Peruvian FA Minister posted on Twitter that agreements on the continuity of cooperation in education, science, and culture were reached during the meeting with the participating authorities.

Landa thanked the OEI for the efforts made and underlined how important it is for the country the projects implemented, regardless of the hard situation Peru is facing because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Government agency disclosed that on Wednesday, March 23, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) came into force in the country. With its ratification, the country "reaffirms its commitment to international peace and security and disarmament and nuclear non-proliferation."

Another tweet stated that "Peru will actively participate in the First Meeting of States Parties to the TPNW, to be held next June, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue its efforts to promote the universalization and implementation of this important multilateral agreement."